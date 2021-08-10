Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don' team fined for COVID violations

The team didn't get prior permission from the local panchayat and hence, attracted a huge crowd, which was against the COVID19 protocol. Later, authorities reached the spot to disperse the crowd. They also warned the film's production team and actors. The production team paid a fine of rupees 19,400.

Produced by SK Productions and Lyca Productions, Priyanka Mohanan of Doctor fame plays the romantic interest of Sivakarthikeyan while Cooku With Comali fame Shivaangi, Munishkanth, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Bala Saravanan, Soori, and RJ Vijay are playing pivotal characters.

Cibi, a former associate of Atlee is directing this college-based romantic entertainer. Siva's lucky charm Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film while Baskaran of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal fame cranks the camera.