Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don' to have a raging stunt sequence!

It's well known that Sivakarthikeyan is currently in Coimbatore for the shoot of his upcoming college-based action entertainer Don. Sivakarthikeyan plays a college student in the film which is being directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, an erstwhile associate of Atlee.

Produced by Lyca and SK Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, Priyanka Arul Mohan of Doctor fame plays Siva's pair and SJ Suryah plays the villain.