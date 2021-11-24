Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don' to release for Valentine's Day 2022?

While fans of Sivakarthikeyan expect that Don would release for Christmas Holidays, a section of reports says that the film might be pushed to Valentine's Day 2022. As the film is a romantic comedy, the makers feel that it would be a perfect watch for the Valentine's Day weekend.
Produced by Lyca Productions and SK Productions, Cibi, an erstwhile associate of Atlee has directed the film.
Priyanka Arul Mohan of Doctor fame plays Sivakarthikeyan's pair in Don. The film also has Shivaangi, Munishkanth, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Bala Saravanan, Soori, and RJ Vijay in pivotal characters.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film while KM Baskaran has handled the cinematography.
The makers are holding the audio and teaser release as they haven't locked the release date yet!