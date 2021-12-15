Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don' to release in Feb next year?

Chennai, Dec 15 (IANS) Even as the makers of director Cibi Chakaravarthi's 'Don', featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, announced that the film's audio rights had been bagged by Sony Music, rumours have begun doing the rounds that the makers are planning to release the eagerly-awaited film in February.

On Wednesday, Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the production house of the actor which is producing this film, announced, "We are super happy to associate with Sony Music South for our 'Don'. First single update coming up at 5 pm today. A rockstar Anirudh musical."

Even as this happened, rumours began doing the rounds in the Tamil film industry that the makers were planning to release the film on February 17 next year on Sivakarthikeyan's birthday.

However, there has been no official confirmation on the release date yet.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Sivakarthikeyan's previous film 'Doctor', which was directed by Nelson, went on to become a blockbuster, making over Rs 100 crore at the box-office.

That the film managed to make this kind of money while releasing at a time when the Tamil Nadu government had restricted theatre occupancy to only 50 per cent in view of the threat posed by the pandemic has only increased expectations.

--IANS

mani/kr