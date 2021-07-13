Sivakarthikeyan's emotional post on his newborn son!

Sharing this good news to his fans and media, Sivakarthikeyan tweeted: "After eighteen years, my dad is holding my finger as my son. My heartfelt thanks to my wife, who relieved me from my several years of pain by experiencing the lifetime pain. Both the son and mom are doing fine".

Tamil cinema's leading actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi are blessed with a baby boy.

Sivakarthikeyan's dad Doss passed away even before the actor forayed into cinema and television. Siva and Aarthi also have a daughter named Aaradhana.

On the film front, Sivakarthikeyan has Doctor with Nelson, Don with newcomer Cibi, and Ayalaan with Ravikumar.

He is also in talks with a few interesting directors for his upcoming films. We at Sify.com wishing Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthi at this juncture.