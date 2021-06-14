Sivakarthikeyan's gardening pics go viral!

After Malayalam superstar, Mohanlal's video on vegetable gardening turned viral, now Sivakarthikeyan too seems to have developed a lovely garden in his residence during the lockdown and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

The actor says that he has planted leafy greens and vegetables for now. He is planning to set up a full-fledged vegetable garden but accepts that it will take more time. Sivakarthikeyan also said that he will soon post a video for his fans.