Sivakarthikeyan's gardening pics go viral!

After Malayalam superstar, Mohanlal's video on vegetable gardening turned viral, now Sivakarthikeyan too seems to have developed a lovely garden in his residence during the lockdown and shared a glimpse of it on social media.
The actor says that he has planted leafy greens and vegetables for now. He is planning to set up a full-fledged vegetable garden but accepts that it will take more time. Sivakarthikeyan also said that he will soon post a video for his fans.
On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan has finished Doctor and completed a few schedules in his college-based entertainer Don.
There is a buzz that Siva has signed five films with Sun Pictures but an official confirmation is awaited.