Sivakarthikeyan's kind gesture at RRR Pre Release Event wins heart!

At the pre-release event of RRR in Chennai, when the anchors missed crediting the drummer for his work on the stage, Sivakarthikeyan reminded them and the musician got the much-needed recognition. This kind gesture of Siva has won hearts on social media.
At the event, Sivakarthikeyan said: "The real dance moves are performed by Ram Charan and NTR in RRR, it's tough for me to match their standards. Rajamouli sir is a big inspiration for me. He keeps challenging his films and yet supersedes them".
Sivakarthikeyan also said that he will be watching the film on the first day. "I wish RRR to break all records. After RRR, we have Valimai. Once people enjoy these two films in theaters, they will also like come and watch our films", he said.
Later, NTR said that Sivakarthikeyan is hard-working and humble. Rajamouli also thanked Siva for gracing the event and supporting the film from day one.
RRR is all set to release on January 7.