Sivakarthikeyan's kind gesture at RRR Pre Release Event wins heart!

At the pre-release event of RRR in Chennai, when the anchors missed crediting the drummer for his work on the stage, Sivakarthikeyan reminded them and the musician got the much-needed recognition. This kind gesture of Siva has won hearts on social media.

At the event, Sivakarthikeyan said: "The real dance moves are performed by Ram Charan and NTR in RRR, it's tough for me to match their standards. Rajamouli sir is a big inspiration for me. He keeps challenging his films and yet supersedes them".