Sivakarthikeyan's next titled 'Don'

After completing the comedy action entertainer Doctor with Nelson and sci-fi action film Ayalaan with Ravikumar Rajendran, Sivakarthikeyan has announced a new film titled Don.

To be produced by Lyca Productions and Sivakarthikeyan's own production house SK Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Atlee's former associate Cibi Chakravarthy is directing the film.