Sivakarthikeyan's next titled 'Don'

After completing the comedy action entertainer Doctor with Nelson and sci-fi action film Ayalaan with Ravikumar Rajendran, Sivakarthikeyan has announced a new film titled Don.
To be produced by Lyca Productions and Sivakarthikeyan's own production house SK Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Atlee's former associate Cibi Chakravarthy is directing the film.
The motion poster of the film was unveiled earlier today. It's clear that Don is set against the engineering college backdrop. The makers have also said that it will be a comeback film for the entertainer Sivakarthikeyan.
"Happy to announce my next film with @LycaProductions titled #DON. Music by my dearest Rockstar @anirudhofficial. It’s always an extra happiness to join with a debutant Director, here is @Dir_Cibi @KalaiArasu_", tweeted Sivakarthikeyan.