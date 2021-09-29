If sources in the industry are to be believed, Sivakarthikeyan's next titled Singa Paadhai. The film will be directed by a debutant named Ashok and Dudley of Chennai Express and Junga fame has been roped in to crank the camera.

Singa Paadhai is the famous dialogue of Superstar Rajinikanth from his blockbuster film Sivaji. Touted to be Sivakarthikeyan's third dual hero film after Rajini Murugan and Seema Raja, the actor's Sivakarthikeyan Productions is likely to bankroll the project.