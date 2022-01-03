Sivakarthikeyan's next to be shot in London and Pondicherry!

On New Year Day, the makers of Sivakarthikeyan's new film have confirmed that their upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual will be directed by Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame.
From the announcement video, it's clear that the film will be shot in England and Pondicherry. Sivakarthikeyan has also asked his fans to get ready for a fun-filled entertainer.
The yet-untitled film will be bankrolled by three production houses–– Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Babu's Suresh Productions, and Arun Viswa's Shanthi Talkies.
Thaman has been roped in to compose music for this fun-filled comedy entertainer. Interestingly, the music composer also hinted that Sivakarthikeyan would pen a few songs in the film.
More details on the cast and crew will be out in the coming days.