Sivakumar, Suriya, and Karthi donated 1cr to the TN CM relief fund

On Wednesday, veteran actor Sivakumar along with his two sons, Suriya, Karthi, and 2D Entertainment's Director Rajsekara Pandian met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at his office in Chennai. After greeting the newly elected Chief Minister, the family gave away a cheque of Rs One Cr to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund to help the state's battle against COVID19.

In Kollywood, the Sivakumar family is the first to donate to the TN CM Relief Fund in the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.

Earlier, Sivakumar had requested the Chief Minister to restart the Uzhavar Sandhai scheme launched by Stalin's father and the ex-Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

Netizens have appreciated Suriya, Sivakumar, and Karthi for their lovely gesture.