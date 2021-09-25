'Sivakumarin Sabadham' is about the struggle of Kancheepuram Silk Weavers

Meeting the media in Chennai, Hiphop Tamizha Adhi said: "During the lockdown, I went to Kancheepuram as the women in my family wanted to buy silk sarees for them. I came to know about the families of silk weavers and thought of sharing their struggles to the world".

"While the first half of the film is about the fun quotient of Sivakumar. The second half is about his bond with his granddad and we have packaged it as a family entertainer", he added.