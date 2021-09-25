'Sivakumarin Sabadham' is about the struggle of Kancheepuram Silk Weavers

Meeting the media in Chennai, Hiphop Tamizha Adhi said: "During the lockdown, I went to Kancheepuram as the women in my family wanted to buy silk sarees for them. I came to know about the families of silk weavers and thought of sharing their struggles to the world".
"While the first half of the film is about the fun quotient of Sivakumar. The second half is about his bond with his granddad and we have packaged it as a family entertainer", he added.
Sivakumarin Sabadham was made after the first wave of the pandemic as some of the actors like Napolean couldn't come from the US for Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's big-budget film Anbarivu. In the meantime, Adhi made Sivakumarain Sabadham with newcomers and also took the extra risk by producing the film on a first-copy basis.
Both Anbarivu and Sivakumarain Sabadham are produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. Thiagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films said that he felt emotional after watching Sivakumarin Sabadham and compared it with Moondram Pirai climax.
Sivakumarin Sabadham is scheduled to release on September 30.