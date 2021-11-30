Sivasankar master was an inspiration for Ajith's effeminate character in 'Varalaru' !

Ajith's role and performance as the effeminate Siva in Varalaru was one of the best in the actor's career. In a recent interview, director KS Ravikumar has shared a piece of unknown information that the late choreographer Sivasankar was a big inspiration to sketch the particular role.

When Ajith had doubts, Ravikumar cited Sivasankar as the best example and how everyone respect him despite his body language.

According to Ravikumar, Sivasankar surrendered himself to art, and hence, one could see the feminine body language. Sivasankar master was around the sets while shooting for the senior Ajith's portions so that the actor would replicate his mannerisms.

To honor the choreographer, Ravikumar named the particular role of Ajith as Sivashankar in Varalaru. Sivasankar master breathed his last on Sunday evening due to a sudden heart attack, he was under treatment for COVID19 complications.



