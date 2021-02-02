SJ Suryah and Yashika Aanand team up for 'Kadamaiyai Sei'!

Filmmaker turned hero SJ Suryah has signed a new film titled Kadamaiyai Sei with director Venkat Raghavan who made his debut with Sundar C's film Muthina Kathrikkai.

Yashika Anand of Bigg Boss fame plays the female lead in the film which is being produced by Nahar Films and Ganesh Entertainment. Mottai Rajendran, Seshu, Rajasimman, and Vincent Ashokan are also playing pivotal characters in the film.