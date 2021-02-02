SJ Suryah and Yashika Aanand team up for 'Kadamaiyai Sei'!

Filmmaker turned hero SJ Suryah has signed a new film titled Kadamaiyai Sei with director Venkat Raghavan who made his debut with Sundar C's film Muthina Kathrikkai.
Yashika Anand of Bigg Boss fame plays the female lead in the film which is being produced by Nahar Films and Ganesh Entertainment. Mottai Rajendran, Seshu, Rajasimman, and Vincent Ashokan are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
Arunraj has been roped in to compose music for the film, Vinoth Rathinasamy cranks the camera, and MG Murugan is taking care of the production design.
The principal shoot of the film has commenced on Monday with an auspicious pooja event. Kadambur Raju, the Tamil Nadu Minister of Information and Publicity was the chief guest of the event.