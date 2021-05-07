SJ Suryah heaps praise on Yuvan's work in 'Bommai'!

"Trust me “ Bommai “ la Yuvan sir songs will be great & Background music will be out of the world", tweeted SJ Suryah in a reply to a fan who quote tweeted the Monster actor's interview with The Film Companion about Bommai .

Filmmaker turned actor SJ Suryah has heaped praise on music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja's work in his upcoming musical thriller Bommai . Directed by Radhamohan, Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead in Bommai .

SJ Suryah said that Yuvan's music has elevated the film to a different level and two of the songs in the film will be on the lines of Paiyaa.

SJ Suryah also said that his character name in the film is Rajkumar and he is diametrically opposite to Ramsay from Selvaraghavan's Nenjam Marapathillai.

Chandini, Doubt Senthil, and Arul Shankar are also essaying pivotal characters in Bommai.





