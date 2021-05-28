SJ Suryah on what would have happened if Vijay and Jyotika had mobile phones in 'Kushi'!

Vijay and Jyotika's Kushi was a sensational blockbuster upon release and also getting a high TRP whenever aired on television. Yesterday, KTV played the film and a fan jovially mentioned that the climax of the film would've ended before fifteen minutes of the current runtime, had Vijay and Jyotika had mobile phones.

Replying to the fan, Suryah said: "We have to build up the scenes according to the climax. I would have made both (Vijay and Jyotika) lose their phones out of mental agony. When they reach out to their friends, they would have said both of them had left to the station".

After Kushi, SJ Suryah has launched himself as an actor with New, and currently, he is concentrating only on his films as an actor.

He has Bommai, Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu, and Sivakarthikeyan's Don in the pipeline.