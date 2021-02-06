SJ Suryah: The screenplay of 'Maanadu' is first of its kind in Indian cinema!

In a recent media interaction, SJ Suryah has said that the screenplay of Maanaadu is a first of its kind in Indian cinema. "After listening to the script, I hugged Venkat Prabhu because the story was super interesting and the screenplay was first of its kind in Indian cinema", said Suryah.

Talking about Silambarasan TR, SJ Suryah said: "After a long time, we met and reunited just like friends. Silambarasan TR has changed a lot. His way of approaching things has changed. Our combination scenes in the film will be a major highlight. But I can't reveal more about my character".