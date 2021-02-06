SJ Suryah: The screenplay of 'Maanadu' is first of its kind in Indian cinema!

In a recent media interaction, SJ Suryah has said that the screenplay of Maanaadu is a first of its kind in Indian cinema. "After listening to the script, I hugged Venkat Prabhu because the story was super interesting and the screenplay was first of its kind in Indian cinema", said Suryah.
Talking about Silambarasan TR, SJ Suryah said: "After a long time, we met and reunited just like friends. Silambarasan TR has changed a lot. His way of approaching things has changed. Our combination scenes in the film will be a major highlight. But I can't reveal more about my character".
Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Venkat Prabhu is directing this political action thriller. The film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi, and Karunakaran.