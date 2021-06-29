SJ Suryah to act in a web series for Amazon Prime!

If the reports are to be believed, SJ Suryah is likely to act in a web show to be directed by Andrew Louis of Kolaigaaran fame. The web series will be aired on Amazon Prime. The principal shoot of the film will begin in August, says a source close to the team.
Touted to be a crime thriller, Andrew is following the international web show format to pen the screenplay.
After the success of the Tamil web show November Story and The Family Man 2, many OTT platforms are now planning to produce regional content.
Besides SJ Suryah's series, Amazon Prime is also funding Pushkar Gayathri's new web show to be directed by Bramma of Kuttram Kadithal fame.