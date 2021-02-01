SJ Suryah to lock horns with Sivakarthikeyan in 'Don'?

As we had reported earlier, Sivakarthikeyan is all set to team up with Cibi, a former associate of director Atlee for a college-based comedy entertainer titled Don . To be produced by Lyca Productions and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the shoot of the film is likely to commence from this month at a private college in Coimbatore.

The latest update is that SJ Suryah is likely to play the baddie in the film and the makers have already initiated the talks. Suryah had previously played the antagonist opposite Vijay in Mersal and Mahesh Babu in Spyder. He is also currently acting as the baddie in Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for Don but the makers are yet to confirm the rest of the cast and crew.