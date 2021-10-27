SJ Suryah upbeat about 'Maanaadu', says Diwali is on Nov 25

It's well known that filmmaker turned actor SJ Suryah plays the baddie in Silambarasan TR's political action thriller Maanaadu. Recently, Suryah had completed dubbing for his portions in the film.
After seeing the film, Suryah is super excited and said that Diwali is only on November 25.
"I almost covered 8days dubbing work of my part for “MAANAADU”,in 5 days.My naadi,narambu,neck,back,spine and throat are gone& begging me to give minimum10days rest(heavy work-valli pinnudhu)BUT after seeing the out-put, tell U all one thing DIWALI NOV25TH THANDA", tweeted SJ Suryah.
Produced by Suresh Kamatchi and directed by Venkat Prabhu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the biggie while Richard M Nathan has cranked the camera.