S.Korea reports 1,686 more Covid-19 cases, 366,386 in total

The daily caseload was down from 2,061 on Saturday due to fewer tests over the weekend, but it hovered above 1,000 for 118 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,900.

Seoul, Nov 1 (IANS) South Korea reported 1,686 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 366,386.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of the new cases, 639 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 560 and 127 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 340, or 20.4 per cent of the total local transmission.

Twenty cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 15,113.

Nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,858. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 per cent.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition rose 11 from Saturday to 343.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered Covid-19 vaccines to a total of 41,138,792 people, or 80.1 per cent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 38,681,202, or 75.3 per cent of the population.

