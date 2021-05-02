S.Korea reports 606 more Covid-19 cases, 123,240 in total

Seoul, May 2 (IANS South Korea reported 606 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 123,240.

The daily caseload was down from 627 in the previous day, staying below 700 for four days.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since November 8 last year due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.