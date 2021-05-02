S.Korea reports 606 more Covid-19 cases, 123,240 in total

Seoul, May 2 (IANS South Korea reported 606 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 123,240.
The daily caseload was down from 627 in the previous day, staying below 700 for four days.
The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since November 8 last year due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.
Of the new cases, 177 were Seoul residents and 140 were people residing in Gyeonggi province, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Twenty-one cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,377.
Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,833. The total fatality rate stood at 1.49 per cent.
A total of 528 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 112,865. The total recovery rate was 91.58 per cent.
The country has tested more than 8.89 million people, among whom 8,688,387 tested negative for the virus and 86,607 are being checked.
Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered Covid-19 vaccines to a total of 3,395,104 people with 236,188 fully vaccinated.
--IANS
int/rs