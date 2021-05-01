S.Korea reports 627 more Covid cases

Seoul, May 1 (IANS) South Korea reported 627 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 122,634.

The daily caseload was down from 661 in the previous day, staying below 700 for three days, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since November 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.