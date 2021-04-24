S.Korea reports 785 more Covid-19 cases, 118,243 in total

The daily caseload was slightly down from 797 the previous day, but it stayed above 700 for four days, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Seoul, April 24 (IANS) South Korea reported 785 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 118,243.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since November 8 last year due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 251 were Seoul residents and 241 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,145.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,812. The total fatality rate stood at 1.53 per cent.

A total of 710 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 107,781. The total recovery rate was 91.15 per cent.

The country has tested more than 8.63 million people, among whom 8,436,411 tested negative for the virus and 78,269 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered Covid-19 vaccines to a total of 2,195,492 people with 98,767 fully vaccinated.

