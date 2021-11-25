S.Korea's daily Covid cases fall below 4,000; deaths at record highs

Seoul, Nov 25 (IANS) South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 4,000 on Thursday, a day after hitting an all time-high of 4,115. But critical cases and deaths climbed to fresh highs, fueling worries about the virus spread ahead of another pandemic winter.

The country reported 3,938 new Covid-19 cases, including 3,917 local infections, raising the total caseload to 429,002, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).