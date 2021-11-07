'Skylab' trailer: A dose of comedy makes the drama promising

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (IANS) The makers of Nithya Menen and Satya Dev-starrer 'Skylab' have unveiled a trailer from the movie. The trailer introduces the main characters from the movie, and also fuels the anticipation around the story.

The 'Skylab' trailer introduces Nithya Menen as Gowramma, a rookie reporter, who is always eyeing a piece of sensational news that would bring her an individual identity in her village. Satya Dev and Rahul Ramakrishna are central characters, and the period drama deals with the crash of an experimental lab built in space called 'Skylab'.