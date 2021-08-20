SL launches probe over 3 new mutations of Delta variant

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana said in Parliament that the new mutations had been identified in Sri Lanka, which might explain why the virus was spreading rapidly in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Colombo, Aug 20 (IANS) Sri Lanka's health experts have said that an investigation was launched to identify the implications of three new mutations of the Covid-19 Delta variant found mainly in Colombo to see if it is more contagious than the original strain.

Head of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Sciences of the Sri Jayawardenapura University Professor Neelika Malavige said the three variants had been found from gene sequencing done by health experts around 10 days ago, and they were now probing to identify its implications.

The three new mutations had mainly been identified in Colombo which has been identified as the epicentre of the Delta variant.

Sri Lanka's total Covid-19 patient count reached 372,079 after 2,720 patients tested positive for the virus on Thursday, statistics showed.

The present active patient count in the country increased to 46,761.

The death toll from the virus reached 6,604.

Sri Lanka has presently imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and public gatherings remain banned until further notice.

