SL opens 'walk in' community Covid vax centres

According to local media, the vaccines will be administered to all those above the age of 30 between 8.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. at the allocated centres, reports Xinhua news agency.

Colombo, July 6 (IANS) Sri Lanka has launched new "walk in" community Covid-19 vaccination centres throughout the country after receiving another batch of the Chinese Sinopharm jabs.

In a statement on Monday, health officials said for those residing in the capital Colombo, which has in recent months recorded a high number of infected patients, those eligible must produce a National Identity Card (NIC) with electricity or telephone bill, a copy of the electoral list or a residential proof.

According to the Health Ministry, the Sinopharm vaccine has become the main jab to be administered across Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is facing a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with authorities warning of a spread of the Delta variant.

The country has to date recorded 265,630 patients since the first local case was detected in March last year, while 3,236 deaths have been reported.

Presently the active patient count in the country stands at 27,452.

--IANS

ksk/