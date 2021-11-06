Slovenia adopts new measures to curb Covid-19 pandemic

From Monday, any gathering of people will be prohibited temporarily apart from those within the same household. People will no longer be allowed to use ordinary textile face masks but surgical masks or FFP2 masks in all indoor public spaces.

Ljubljana, Nov 7 (IANS) Slovenia will on Monday increase restrictions designed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, the government said on its website amid the worsening situation.

In order to enter most public institutions, people will have to show personal identification as well as a certificate of vaccination, a negative test or proof that they have recovered from Covid-19, Xinhua news agency reported.

From November 15, all students will have to be tested at schools and universities three times a week, and all public institutions will be obliged to enable work from home wherever possible.

The country on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, with 4,511 new cases.

Health Minister Janez Poklukar has urged all citizens who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Only about 53.3 per cent of Slovenia's 2.1 million population have been fully vaccinated so far.

--IANS

int/khz/