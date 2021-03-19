Smaran Sahu on playing cop: Felt the uniform's power

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) "Masaba Masaba" actor Smaran Sahu, who plays a police officer in the new psycho-thriller "Bekaaboo 2", says he felt empowered as soon as he wore the uniform. The actor says he infused this energy to his performance.

"To dive into his shoes, I had to approach it with utmost ruthless honesty. Often onset, the persona of Aakash (his character)had a natural imprint on my own, so much so that the order and prestige that a cop demands was automatically transferred to me as an actor. I felt the uniform's power, and all I did was add that energy into my performance," he says.