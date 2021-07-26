'Smile, dream, shine' is Alia Bhatt's mantra

In the Instagram picture, Alia can be seen soaking up the sun while she poses underneath a shade and a tree.Along with the image, she chose to add a catchy and meaningful caption."Smile dream shine," Alia wrote.Alia's post left social media users in awe of her beauty.Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented: "Gorgeous.""So pweedy," actor Mouni Roy dropped a comment on the image, which appears to be taken during Alia's recent vacation with her friends in the Maldives.Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has a lot of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Gangubai Khatiawadi' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ' RRR' with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)