Smita Singh: I enjoy being on set and facing the camera

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Smita Singh, who was last seen in TV show 'Tera Kya Hoga Alia' back in 2020, reveals the reason behind not taking up any projects in 2021.

She says: "I was in my hometown Lucknow, to be with my parents, and we tested positive for Covid-19. My parents were stressed because of all that was happening around us. We even lost a few family members to the virus. So, 2020 was a family time for me. My parents will always be my priority and I will make sure to be around them whenever they need me. So, even after being approached for some good projects last year, I couldn't sign them."