Smita Singh recalls how she coped with Covid

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Smita Singh and her parents recovered from Covid-19 recently. She recalls how the family coped with the virus together.

"I was at my hometown Lucknow, to be with my parents, as my mother was to go for eye surgery. But in between our visits to hospitals, my parents and I tested positive to Covid-19. We were quarantined at home. My parents were stressed because of all that was happening around us. We even lost a few family members to virus," said Smita.