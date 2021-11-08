Smriti Irani, Tusshar Kapoor congratulate Ekta Kapoor on Padma Shri

She was conferred with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan here today.Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor-turned-union minister shared a video of Ekta being conferred the award and captioned it as, "Kumari Ekta Ravi Kapoor #padmashri... it's an absolute honour to see my friend bestowed with one of the highest civilian awards in the Nation. She has toiled for years on end to create a brand, a belief, a creative universe which transcended boundaries across many a medium."Tracing Ekta's incredible journey, the politician further extended her congratulations."Be it television, OTT or movies, she has reimagined, repositioned not only stories but also her own self. My heartiest congratulations @ektarkapoor #proud #sisterlove," she added.Ekta replied in the comments section by writing, "Thankuuuuu ur love n wishes keep@me@going love u! I wish but I can achieve half as much as u!!!! You trailblazer #sistaaafromanothermista."Ekta's brother and actor Tusshar Kapoor also posted the video from the ceremony on his Instagram handle."@altbalaji Congratulations to our boss lady @ektarkapoor as she has been honoured with the prestigious #PadmaShri award," he added the caption."I love u," Ekta replied in the comments.Several other celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy, Gauhar Khan and more extended their heartfelt congratulations for Ekta through their respective social media handles.Ekta was felicitated for her contribution in the field of television, films and digital content. She was accompanied by her father and veteran star Jeetendra for the prestigious ceremony.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were among the attendees.Meanwhile, Ekta is all set to come up with plenty of projects including 'Freddy' starring Kartik Aaryan. She has also collaborated with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the actor's debut production. (ANI)