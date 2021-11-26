Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks prior to Qualcomm's big launch

Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): Just days before the big announcement on November 30, a logo for the new Qualcomm chip, Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1, has been leaked.



According to GSM Arena, the leak was spotted in a staging site for the company. The title of the page is 'Testing icon' and the icon in question sits beside a 'Test123' label.

Clearly, this is a template that is meant to be filled in with real text (that is the point of the staging site), but that hasn't happened yet.

The name of the new flagship chipset was supposed to be 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 1'. Qualcomm didn't actually confirm the exact name; it just referred to "our newest flagship Snapdragon 8-series platform". So it's possible that the 8-series chips will actually be named '8Gx'.

Qualcomm already has chips named '8cx', the flagship offerings for Windows-on-ARM laptops. There is also an 8c, which sits just below the 8cx, and an entry-level 7c. If 'c' stands for 'computer', what does the 'G' stand for?

As per GSM Arena, according to the current naming scheme, some chipsets get a 'G' suffix to denote higher clock speeds for the GPU, e.g. the Snapdragon 765 and 765G. And the 'x' simply means high-end. (ANI)

