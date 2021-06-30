Sneak peek: Varun’s strenuous body-building work

Taking to social media, Varun Tej posted a video of his first day of this body-building exercise. He can be seen lifting weights, doing dumbbells, leg crunches, and other strenuous exercises.

Varun Tej is playing a boxer in his upcoming movie. Titled ‘Ghani’, the film has been in production for more than a year. The team is now gearing to film crucial sequences about the boxing championship. So, Varun Tej has begun training for the mission.

He wrote, “Here’s a sneak peek into my first day of training for my next movie! This journey wasn’t easy, but it certainly helped me push my limits. Trust the process!”

‘Ghani’ is directed by newcomer Kiran Kumar Korrapati. Produced by Bobby Allu and Sidhu Mudda, the boxing drama also features Kannada superstar Upendra and Bollywood senior actor Suniel Shetty. Bollywood actress Saiee Manjrekar is making her Telugu debut.

Thaman is scoring the music. The film is slated to hit the screens later this year.

