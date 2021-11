Tamil cinema's yesteryear leading actress Sneha has filed a complaint at the Kannathur police station against two businessmen. According to Sneha, these two men had asked her to invest 26 lakhs in their business and promised high-interest rates. But Sneha says that they are now threatening her and asked the cops to investigate the matter. The businessmen are also refusing to pay back Sneha's 26 lakhs.





This sudden complaint of Sneha has shocked many in the industry. In Tamil cinema, Sneha had paired opposite leading stars including Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Dhanush, Silambarasan TR, and many others. Sneha was also a leading actress in Telugu in the late 90s and early 2000s.



Later, Sneha married her longtime boyfriend Prasanna. The couple also has two children.