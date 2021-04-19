Sneha Khanwalkar on composing music for 'Kathmandu Connection'

"It's a different experience to compose music for a thriller. For such a fast-paced story like Kathmandu Connection, the music had to be in resonance with the plot of the show yet impactful and melodious," Khanwalkar said.

She has lent music to the show's theme track "Syaah", sung by Rajan Batra, Sunetra Banerjee and Shrikant Krishna.

"Syaah reflects the myriad complexities the characters encounter in the series," the musician said adding that she hopes that it strikes a chord with the viewers.

Sneha shot to fame composing songs films like "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!" and the "Gangs Of Wasseypur" franchise.

"Kathmandu Connection" is directed by Sachin Pathak, and the show features Amit Sial, Gopal Datt, Aksha Pardasany among others. Season one of the series streams from April 23 on SonyLIV.

