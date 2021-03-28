Snehalata: My daughter has taken a liking to 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai'

The actress essays the role of Gautamabai, Ahilya's mother-in-law, in the show and says that her seven-year-old tries to understand what is happening in the story.

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress Snehalata Vasaikar, who is part of the show Punyashlok Ahilyabai, says that her daughter loves to watch it.

"I am happy that my daughter has taken a liking to the show and wants to know more about Ahilyabai. As a child, her takeaway from the show is the importance to question and to get the right answer," she says.

Snehalata adds that the show is having a great influence on her daughter.

"I have always encouraged her to be vocal about her views and I am happy the show is adding to her vigor. From standing up for her friends, to caring for animals, to having immense faith and speaking her mind, Ahilya Bai sets a great example for everyone," she says.

The actress adds that she is proud to be part of the show.

"As a mother, I feel proud to be associated with a show that has the potential to bring about a change and celebrates the journey of such an important figure from our rich history," she says.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

