Snoop Dog announces album 'Algorithm' to release in Nov

During his interview on Monday night at the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Snoop discussed his new role as Def Jam records executive creative and strategic consultant and announced that he has his own album on the way too.

The project which will be Snoop's 19th studio album, following April's 'From Tha Streets to Tha Suites' is called 'Algorithm'.

It's coming in November, and it's "featuring a lot of big-name acts," Snoop told Fallon.

This will mark the first time Snoop has released two studio albums in the same calendar year.

He announced he will be also working on a Def Jam kids' album coming this year.

"I was a fan of Def Jam Records as a kid, and knowing the talent that they have over there and the opportunity that was waiting on me, I wanted to go over there and give a lot of opportunity to the artists over there to get some information, some wisdom and some guidance from me and then also develop some new acts and give some opportunity," he shared with Fallon about his new role at the legendary label.

"So Def Jam was the perfect place for me, considering how much I love it and how much it means to hip-hop and how it really needed somebody like me to change the energy of the building. I'm over there for one reason: to get the music back poppin' and to make the people feel the way they're supposed to."

Snoop was on the Fallon show to promote his role as a pastor on Starz's BMF, as well as his voice role as Cousin Itt in 'The Addams Family 2' film.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. known professionally as Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, songwriter, media personality, actor, and businessman.

His fame dates to 1992 when he featured on Dr. Dre's debut solo single, 'Deep Cover', and then on Dre's debut solo album, 'The Chronic'.

Broadus has since sold over 23 million albums in the US and 35 million albums worldwide.

