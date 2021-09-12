Snoop Dogg to perform at 'Triller Fight Club'

New York, Sep 12 (IANS) Snoop Dogg is set to take to the stage on Saturday for a special, one-time-only 'duet' with Marvin Gaye at Triller Fight Club - the big music and sporting event that's being headlined this month by Evander Holyfield.

The rapper and producer who is also an investor and part-owner in Triller has been teasing a unique performance with Gaye, the late Motown legend who died in 1984.