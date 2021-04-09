Sobhita Dhulipala unveils her look in 'Major'

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Sobhita Dhulipala on Friday unveiled her look in the upcoming film "Major". She plays Pramoda, an NRI hostage trapped during the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in the Adivi Sesh-starrer.

Introducing her character on Instagram with an image, Sobhita captioned: "I am Pramoda in #MajorTheFilm. I think of her as a lion-hearted lullaby."