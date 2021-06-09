Society shouldn't give up on accepting LGBTQ+ community: Rashmi Agdekar

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actress Rashmi Agdekar, who plays a homosexual character in the series ‘Dev DD, feels that while the discussion around the LGBTQ+ community has started in the society, we still have a long way to go.

She also feels that it is important not to stop the movement.

"Our cultural and societal values are deep-rooted. A change in such a society can't happen overnight, but we are having an open conversation about the existence and rights of the LGBTQA community, which is a step in the right direction. There are definitely a lot of problems and we are far away from making a safe place for them. This will take time, but we shouldn't give up and learn to be better allies to the community," Rashmi told IANS.