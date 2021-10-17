Sofia Hayat's self-shot film selected for Cult Movies Fest

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actress Sofia Hayat has filmed a short film during her visit to France titled 'Portals of Truth'. Interestingly it has been selected for the Cult Movies International Film Festival.

Sofia says: "The movie is about how I travel through time using portals to go back to the past to correct the past from evil entities called the Annunaki that landed on the earth at the beginning of time from planet Nibiru. The movie wasn't really planned. I was in France and I was in a beautiful hotel, and I started to daydream about what this place could have been. The hotel is called Negresco in Nice, France, and it is very artistic. I was inspired by its surroundings and took my phone and bought a ring light to make the movie! Hopefully I will get to show it in India."