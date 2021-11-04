Sofia Vergara of 'Modern Family' fame to play drug queenpin in web series

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) Sofia Vergara, who memorably played the Latina wife of one of the principal male characters in the popular sitcom "Modern Family", is set to star in a Netflix limited series about the notorious drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, reports 'Variety'.

Last played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the 2017 movie, "Cocaine Godmother", Griselda Blanco was also widely known as the Black Widow. Titled "Griselda", the Netflix series chronicles the real life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian woman who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history.