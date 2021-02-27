Sofia Vergara raises temperature with throwback photo from 90s

Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): Colombian-American actor and model Sofia Vergara, heated up Instagram with a throwback picture from the '90s, which she shared recently.

The 'Modern Family' alum recently took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture of her sporting a tiny black string bikini in Miami.The picture captioned, "#tbt Miami #the 90's," proved to be a big hit among her 21.1 million followers. It received more than 280,000 likes.Vergara is no stranger to strutting her stuff online.She recently shared several more throwback bikini snaps in late January, donning a white bikini top, a diamond choker and dangling silver earrings. (ANI)