Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu give 'cute' spooky twist to their Halloweeen celebrations with daughter Inaaya

If you are struggling with how to dress up differently for your Halloween party 2021, then right away scroll actor Soha Ali Khan's Instagram feed.

On Sunday, Soha took to the photo-sharing application and gave fans a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations. Soha turned ghost for the party by covering herself with white sheet. Kunal complemented Soha's goofy look by wearing a white t-shirt and white jeans. He also sported a white wig.Inaaya, on the other hand, came dressed up as a unicorn, with a golden horn and pink wings."Be afraid, be very afraid. Halloween 2021," Soha captioned the post.The trio's Halloween images left everyone in awe."Adorable...Hardly scary..when SO cute lol," Soha's sister Saba commented."Hahhaha love it," actor Amrita Arora wrote.Soha and Kunal have been married since 2015 and welcomed Inaaya in September 2017. (ANI)