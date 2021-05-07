  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Soha Ali Khan wants a 'magic wand'

Soha Ali Khan wants a 'magic wand'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, May 7th, 2021, 21:01:26hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan could really use a magic wand right now, going by her social media post on Friday.

Soha posted a picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram, where she is seen playing with a wand.

"Could really use a magic wand right about now," she wrote on the image.

Soha, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, also shared a video of her daughter running around and playing in the house.

"Keeping spirits high with our party for 1! #lockdown #stayhomestaysafe," she captioned the video.

Kunal and Soha got married in 2015 and Inaaya was born in 2017.

--IANS

dc/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features