Sohum Shah on filmmaking: Don't just want to make packages to earn money

"Content is always first. How to make a film, all that comes secondary. You write a script, select a director and then you look for others to come on board. I don't make films for profit, neither do I want to make packages to earn money. I only make films which I enjoy making," he told IANS.

However, he also adds that box office numbers are relevant in terms of understanding how many people liked the film.

"There is importance as the number also shows your reach. You work because you have fun, but you also need validation from outside so box office numbers matter," he says.

However, he says he has never felt pressured because of this.

"There is no pressure that you have to do something for box office figures. A project should be interesting and exciting. Box office figures are secondary for me," he says.

In fact, Sohum adds that OTT has changed the game quite a bit when it comes to box office numbers.

"Now the value (of box office) has changed as Corona has come back. OTT is there and the reach is immense. 'Mirzapur' was as big as a big movie. People recognise us now. The reach (of OTT) is very big and the numbers are huge," he says.

Sohum was seen in the film "The Big Bull" which was released digitally. The actor has produced films such as "Ship Of Theseus", "Gulaab Gang" and "Tumbbad".

